With Over 3K Covid-19 Cases In India, Steady Rise Continues

The gradual rise in Covid-19 cases in India continued on Friday with the country reporting 3,377 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India reported 74 more Covid-19 cases than Thursday. A total of 3,303 cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, the active cases in India also increased to 17,801, accounting for about 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The health ministry data further showed that 2,496 patients recovered from the virus during the period. This takes the cumulative recoveries in India to 4,25,30,622.