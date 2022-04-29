Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Crores, Arrest 3 From Jagiroad

Jagiroad police nabbed three narcotic smugglers and seized massive quantities of illicit substances in yet another success against the drugs menace in Assam on Friday.
Narcotic substances worth around Rs 5 crores in international markets were seized during the operation, informed the police, adding that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence.
Two of the three detained smugglers were identified as Basheer Khan and Altaf Khan, residents of Manipur and Jahirul, a resident of Guwahati.
Two trucks bearing registration numbers NL 01 K 9543 and NL 01 N 5480 were also taken into custody by the police, while they also seized an auto van bearing registration numbers AS 01 KC 5660.
Earlier on April 25, the Juria Police arrested a drug peddler from the Udmari area in the Nagaon district of Assam.
According to reports, the police conducted search operations at Juria in which 11 heroin filled containers were seized from the possession of a drug peddler identified as Shahjahan Ali.