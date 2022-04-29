Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Crores, Arrest 3 From Jagiroad

Jagiroad police nabbed three narcotic smugglers and seized massive quantities of illicit substances in yet another success against the drugs menace in Assam on Friday.

Narcotic substances worth around Rs 5 crores in international markets were seized during the operation, informed the police, adding that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence.

Two of the three detained smugglers were identified as Basheer Khan and Altaf Khan, residents of Manipur and Jahirul, a resident of Guwahati.