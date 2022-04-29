Objection To Assam-Meghalaya Border Pact From Individuals Only: CM Sangma

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma said that opposition to the pact signed between the him and his Assam counterpart Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on the border dispute came from some politicians of the ruling coalition and not the parties.

He said that the Meghalaya government was ready to explain every aspect of the agreement to those who were objecting it and demanding a revision of the pact.

Sangma said, “The parties have not given me anything in writing or discussed any matter that they don’t agree with the MoU.”

Notably, the two Northeastern states, Assam and Meghalaya had signed a historic pact to resolve conflicts in six of the 12 disputed locations along the 884.9 kilometer border.