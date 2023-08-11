A Comprehensive Guide to Fancy Number Plates for Cars

Fancy Number Plates: In the world of automobiles, a car's registration number is its distinct identity, akin to how your name identifies you. Generally, registration numbers consist of randomly selected four digits assigned by the RTO. However, if you're one of those individuals inclined towards making a striking impression with your vehicle, our detailed guide on acquiring a fancy number plate, often referred to as a VIP number plate, is tailor-made for you.
Before trying to find yourself a fancy number for your car, it's important to grasp what they truly represent. Essentially, a VIP number plate is a means to draw attention to your vehicle, adding an extra dash of street credibility. This is why affluent individuals often invest significant sums to secure a unique number for their cars. Notably, these numbers can be captivating sequences such as '9999' or '0001', with the latter being particularly valuable due to its exclusivity.
The appeal of such numbers lies in their non-random nature compared to the standard RTO-issued ones. Renowned VIP numbers encompass combinations like 0001, 0100, 1111, 4444, 0786, and more. Rather than randomly assigning these coveted numbers, the RTO employs a bidding process, setting a base price for premium numbers. This strategy serves as a means for the government to generate additional revenue.
For those intrigued by the idea of obtaining a fancy number plate, also known as a VIP number plate, the following process is outlined:
Register as a public user on the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) website.
Choose your preferred fancy number.
Pay the required registration fee and the booking fee for your desired VIP number.
After submitting the fees, participate in the bidding process for your chosen number.
If successful in the bid, promptly settle the remaining balance.
Print the allotment letter post-payment confirmation.
In the event of not obtaining your chosen number, you can seek a refund of the fee.
Verify the availability of the desired fancy number at your local RTO through official link and apply accordingly.
Once you've navigated the process of obtaining a fancy number plate, it's essential to be aware of these key details about the number plate that will adorn your vehicle:
Regardless of the VIP number, all cars are mandated to be fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).
These standardized plates are composed of aluminum with hot-stamped Chromium, featuring a 10-digit PIN and a hologram on each plate.
Even with a VIP number, your car's plates must adhere to specifications outlined in the Central Motor Vehicles Act of 1989.
Keep in mind that the registration fee for a fancy number plate varies from state to state. Therefore, it's crucial to be well-informed about the fees applicable in your state. Apart from the registration fee, an advance payment is often necessary to secure a specific number plate. This advance payment is contingent upon the type of number you desire. The fee breakdown for fancy car numbers are detailed in the following table:
Note:
It's important to note that the advance payment may not constitute the final amount, as the final selling price of a fancy car number is determined through bidding. If unsuccessful in the bid, your advance payment will be refunded.
As per the latest rules, every vehicle, regardless of its number type, should have an HSRP. In fact, this rule from the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 clearly states that from 1st April 2019, all new vehicles will have to come with HSRPs in order to avoid any kind of botheration to the buyers. Fancy Number plates must contain HSRP as well.
Here is a list of fancy numbers for cars and bikes available in most states. However, the charges given here are for the state of Maharashtra and may differ in other states.
Enhancing your vehicle's appeal transcends traditional aesthetics, and an impactful method to achieve this is by acquiring special VIP number plates. While obtaining unique plates through bidding is attainable, it's essential to recognize that each state reserves specific number categories exclusively for esteemed VVIPs. These extraordinary numbers deviate from the standard allotment rules and encompass the following categories:
Presidential Vehicles: Exclusively for the President of India.
Governor's Fleet: Reserved for the vehicles of Governors.
Military Autos: Designated for Army vehicles.
Diplomatic Rides: Allocated to Diplomats' vehicles.
State Government Vehicles: Allotted to State Government vehicles.
Infusing elegance and personalization into your vehicle is easily attainable with a VIP number plate. The most straightforward approach involves participating in online auctions hosted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The process is streamlined into eight steps:
Registration: Obtain your Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN) by registering on the official MoRTH website.
Fees: Pay the non-refundable registration fee and the specified reserve price for your preferred unique number.
Number Reservation: Choose your desired registration number to secure your spot in the auction.
Registration Window: The e-auction registration window spans three days, followed by two days of active bidding.
Bidding: Bid in increments of Rs.10,000 for categories 1 to 4, and Rs.1,000 for category 5.
Winning Notification: The successful bidder will be promptly notified via SMS and email.
Balance Payment: Transfer the remaining amount online within five days of the declaration date.
Allotment Letter: Upon confirming the deposit, receive an allotment letter valid for 90 days, facilitating vehicle registration.
Effortlessly determine the availability of fancy number plates using online tools. Follow these steps to explore options seamlessly:
Visit Official Website: Access the MoRTH official website.
Select Choice Number: Opt for the 'Choice Number' feature located at the bottom right-hand corner.
Specify Location: Indicate your state and the relevant Regional Transport Office (RTO) name.
Explore Options: Browse through a list of available fancy car numbers, showcasing registration numbers, reserve prices, and categories.
Refine Search: Utilize filters based on category, registration number, or reserve price to narrow down your choices.
Proceed: Upon identifying the perfect number plate, initiate the registration process or participate in an online auction if it's a VIP number.
While the excitement of adorning your vehicle with a unique number plate is undeniable, it's essential to consider the processing time involved. Key points regarding processing time include:
The processing period starts upon registration on the MoRTH website.
The bidding phase extends over approximately five days, from the 4th to the 5th day of registration.
Successful bidders receive notifications via SMS and email.
Within five days of notification, bidders must complete the remaining balance online.
The issuance of a valid-for-90-days allotment letter follows successful balance payment.
Note: Processing time may vary based on location and demand. For highly sought-after numbers, the timeline may be extended. Consult your local RTO for precise information on processing times.