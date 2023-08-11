A Comprehensive Guide to Fancy Number Plates for Cars

Fancy Number Plates: In the world of automobiles, a car's registration number is its distinct identity, akin to how your name identifies you. Generally, registration numbers consist of randomly selected four digits assigned by the RTO. However, if you're one of those individuals inclined towards making a striking impression with your vehicle, our detailed guide on acquiring a fancy number plate, often referred to as a VIP number plate, is tailor-made for you.

Understanding Fancy Number Plates

Before trying to find yourself a fancy number for your car, it's important to grasp what they truly represent. Essentially, a VIP number plate is a means to draw attention to your vehicle, adding an extra dash of street credibility. This is why affluent individuals often invest significant sums to secure a unique number for their cars. Notably, these numbers can be captivating sequences such as '9999' or '0001', with the latter being particularly valuable due to its exclusivity.

The appeal of such numbers lies in their non-random nature compared to the standard RTO-issued ones. Renowned VIP numbers encompass combinations like 0001, 0100, 1111, 4444, 0786, and more. Rather than randomly assigning these coveted numbers, the RTO employs a bidding process, setting a base price for premium numbers. This strategy serves as a means for the government to generate additional revenue.

Acquiring a Fancy Number Plate for Your Car

For those intrigued by the idea of obtaining a fancy number plate, also known as a VIP number plate, the following process is outlined:

Register as a public user on the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) website. Choose your preferred fancy number. Pay the required registration fee and the booking fee for your desired VIP number. After submitting the fees, participate in the bidding process for your chosen number. If successful in the bid, promptly settle the remaining balance. Print the allotment letter post-payment confirmation. In the event of not obtaining your chosen number, you can seek a refund of the fee. Verify the availability of the desired fancy number at your local RTO through official link and apply accordingly.

Additional Insights on Fancy Number Plates for Cars

Once you've navigated the process of obtaining a fancy number plate, it's essential to be aware of these key details about the number plate that will adorn your vehicle:

Regardless of the VIP number, all cars are mandated to be fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

These standardized plates are composed of aluminum with hot-stamped Chromium, featuring a 10-digit PIN and a hologram on each plate.

Even with a VIP number, your car's plates must adhere to specifications outlined in the Central Motor Vehicles Act of 1989.

Fees Associated with VIP Number Plates

Keep in mind that the registration fee for a fancy number plate varies from state to state. Therefore, it's crucial to be well-informed about the fees applicable in your state. Apart from the registration fee, an advance payment is often necessary to secure a specific number plate. This advance payment is contingent upon the type of number you desire. The fee breakdown for fancy car numbers are detailed in the following table: