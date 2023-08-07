Top Bollywood Movies on OTT in August 2023: A Sneak Peek into Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and More!

Top Bollywood Movies on OTT in August 2023: Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza on your favorite OTT platforms this August 2023, as Bollywood delivers a captivating lineup of movies! From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming family dramas and rib-tickling rom-coms, the streaming giants like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Voot, and Zee5 have something for every movie enthusiast. Brace yourself for the much-awaited releases, including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's endearing family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, and the incredible Chakda 'Xpress' from the talented Anushka Sharma. If you're curious to know which Bollywood gems are hitting your screens soon, dive into our article for an exciting sneak peek!
In the high-octane espionage drama "Khufiya," witness the enigmatic Tabu as Krishna Mehra, a dedicated RAW agent tasked with uncovering a mole within the system, selling the nation's defense secrets. Balancing her double identity as a lover and a spy, Mehra faces an intense battle of wits. Will she successfully apprehend the culprit? Get ready to immerse yourself in this gripping thriller, releasing on Netflix in August 2023 (Tentative).
Embark on a powerful journey with Anushka Sharma in "Chakda 'Xpress," inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, the legendary female cricketer. This remarkable film chronicles Jhulan's struggles and triumphs as she rises to prominence in the Indian cricket team, earning her nickname, "Chakda Express." With breathtaking performances and a riveting storyline, this film is set to release on Netflix in August 2023 (Tentative).
Experience the delightful chaos of love in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as Kapil and Somya, a middle-class married couple. As they navigate their married life, they decide to take a bold step and spice up their relationship by considering divorce. Will they find their way back to each other amidst the challenges? Catch the theatrical release on June 2, 2023, followed by an exclusive digital premiere on JioCinema.
Join Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in "SatyaPrem Ki Katha," a heartwarming Hindi entertainer that celebrates the magic of love. Follow the one-minute teaser that promises a feel-good, warm experience as SatyaPrem and Katha embark on their emotional journey. The film is set to grace the silver screen on June 29, 2023, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon after.
Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride with "Neeyat," featuring Vidya Balan as CBI officer Mira Rao, who unravels the mystery behind a billionaire's death. As she delves deeper into the lives of close relatives and associates, dark secrets emerge, leading to a gripping "who done it" tale. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.
Immerse yourself in the world of love, relationships, and imperfect families in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by the maestro Karan Johar. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Rani, this film promises to be a celebration of love's intricacies. Experience the magic of this family entertainer soon, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Join Akshay Kumar in "OMG 2," as Kanti Sharan Mudgal embarks on a journey of righteousness and accountability. Witness the captivating storyline unfold with power-packed performances and a thought-provoking narrative. The film is coming soon on JioCinema.
Relive the magic of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunite in "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues." Experience the action-packed period drama as Tara Singh ventures into Pakistan on a mission to free his son. Stay tuned for the release date on Zee5.
Embark on a suspense-filled adventure in the enchanting hills of North India with "Do Patti," produced by Kriti Sanon. Get ready for a thrilling journey that unfolds mysterious secrets against a breathtaking backdrop. Keep an eye out for the release date on Netflix.
Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled experience with Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan," releasing in theaters on September 7. Follow the emotional journey of a man determined to rectify the wrongs of society, showcased in high-octane action sequences. After the theatrical release, catch this highly anticipated film exclusively on Netflix.
Witness the intriguing drama "Dunki," centered around the unchecked practice of illegal immigration through "Donkey Flight." Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan lead this compelling narrative directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Get ready for an enthralling tale as the film releases soon on JioCinema.
Discover the compelling story of Hari, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as he embarks on a transformative journey from a small town male to a woman in "Haddi." Witness the powerful performances in this gripping narrative, exclusively on Zee5.
Prepare for an inspiring journey in the thriller drama "Ae Watan Mere Watan," inspired by true events. Join Sara Ali Khan as she unravels the tale of unsung heroes in India's freedom struggle. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.
Relive the extraordinary life of Punjab's musical legend, Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh. Immerse yourself in his world, filled with music and passion, as the film commemorates his remarkable legacy. Catch this musical extravaganza exclusively on Netflix.
Experience the intense battle for survival in "Yodha," featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Witness the action-packed sequences and emotions as a soldier confronts terrorists during a harrowing airplane hijacking. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.
Unravel the mystery of an untitled film starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, directed by Anand Tiwari. Delve into a suspense-filled narrative, inspired by actual events, that promises to captivate your senses. Release date to be announced on Amazon Prime Video.