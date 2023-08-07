Top Bollywood Movies on OTT in August 2023: A Sneak Peek into Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and More!

Khufiya - Unveiling Intrigue: Tabu's Thrilling Quest as a RAW Agent on Netflix!

In the high-octane espionage drama "Khufiya," witness the enigmatic Tabu as Krishna Mehra, a dedicated RAW agent tasked with uncovering a mole within the system, selling the nation's defense secrets. Balancing her double identity as a lover and a spy, Mehra faces an intense battle of wits. Will she successfully apprehend the culprit? Get ready to immerse yourself in this gripping thriller, releasing on Netflix in August 2023 (Tentative).

Chakda ‘Xpress' - The Unstoppable Journey of Jhulan Goswami on Netflix!

Embark on a powerful journey with Anushka Sharma in "Chakda 'Xpress," inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, the legendary female cricketer. This remarkable film chronicles Jhulan's struggles and triumphs as she rises to prominence in the Indian cricket team, earning her nickname, "Chakda Express." With breathtaking performances and a riveting storyline, this film is set to release on Netflix in August 2023 (Tentative).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - A Rollercoaster Ride of Love on JioCinema!

Experience the delightful chaos of love in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as Kapil and Somya, a middle-class married couple. As they navigate their married life, they decide to take a bold step and spice up their relationship by considering divorce. Will they find their way back to each other amidst the challenges? Catch the theatrical release on June 2, 2023, followed by an exclusive digital premiere on JioCinema.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha - A Heartwarming Tale of Love on Amazon Prime Video!

Join Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in "SatyaPrem Ki Katha," a heartwarming Hindi entertainer that celebrates the magic of love. Follow the one-minute teaser that promises a feel-good, warm experience as SatyaPrem and Katha embark on their emotional journey. The film is set to grace the silver screen on June 29, 2023, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon after.

Neeyat - A Thrilling Mystery Unravels on Amazon Prime Video!

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride with "Neeyat," featuring Vidya Balan as CBI officer Mira Rao, who unravels the mystery behind a billionaire's death. As she delves deeper into the lives of close relatives and associates, dark secrets emerge, leading to a gripping "who done it" tale. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - A Heartfelt Saga of Love and Family on Amazon Prime Video!

Immerse yourself in the world of love, relationships, and imperfect families in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by the maestro Karan Johar. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Rani, this film promises to be a celebration of love's intricacies. Experience the magic of this family entertainer soon, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

OMG 2 - Akshay Kumar's Divine Quest on JioCinema!

Join Akshay Kumar in "OMG 2," as Kanti Sharan Mudgal embarks on a journey of righteousness and accountability. Witness the captivating storyline unfold with power-packed performances and a thought-provoking narrative. The film is coming soon on JioCinema.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues - The Epic Saga Returns on Zee5!

Relive the magic of "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunite in "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues." Experience the action-packed period drama as Tara Singh ventures into Pakistan on a mission to free his son. Stay tuned for the release date on Zee5.

Dono - A Suspense-Filled Adventure in the Hills on Netflix!

Embark on a suspense-filled adventure in the enchanting hills of North India with "Do Patti," produced by Kriti Sanon. Get ready for a thrilling journey that unfolds mysterious secrets against a breathtaking backdrop. Keep an eye out for the release date on Netflix.

Jawan - Shah Rukh Khan's Action-Packed Thriller on Netflix!

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled experience with Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan," releasing in theaters on September 7. Follow the emotional journey of a man determined to rectify the wrongs of society, showcased in high-octane action sequences. After the theatrical release, catch this highly anticipated film exclusively on Netflix.

Dunki - Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan in a Riveting Drama on JioCinema!

Witness the intriguing drama "Dunki," centered around the unchecked practice of illegal immigration through "Donkey Flight." Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan lead this compelling narrative directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Get ready for an enthralling tale as the film releases soon on JioCinema.

Haddi - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Journey of Transformation on Zee5!

Discover the compelling story of Hari, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as he embarks on a transformative journey from a small town male to a woman in "Haddi." Witness the powerful performances in this gripping narrative, exclusively on Zee5.

Ae Watan Mere Watan - Sara Ali Khan in an Ode to Unsung Heroes on Amazon Prime Video!

Prepare for an inspiring journey in the thriller drama "Ae Watan Mere Watan," inspired by true events. Join Sara Ali Khan as she unravels the tale of unsung heroes in India's freedom struggle. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Amar Singh Chamkila - Diljit Dosanjh in the Tale of a Musical Legend on Netflix!

Relive the extraordinary life of Punjab's musical legend, Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh. Immerse yourself in his world, filled with music and passion, as the film commemorates his remarkable legacy. Catch this musical extravaganza exclusively on Netflix.

Yodha - Sidharth Malhotra's Intense Battle on Amazon Prime Video!

Experience the intense battle for survival in "Yodha," featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Witness the action-packed sequences and emotions as a soldier confronts terrorists during a harrowing airplane hijacking. Stay tuned for the release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Untitled Film - An Intriguing Mystery on Amazon Prime Video!

Unravel the mystery of an untitled film starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, directed by Anand Tiwari. Delve into a suspense-filled narrative, inspired by actual events, that promises to captivate your senses. Release date to be announced on Amazon Prime Video.