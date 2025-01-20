AdtU Hosts Interactive Workshop on Medical Diagnostics and Device Calibration

Assam down town University (AdtU), in collaboration with North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Anna University Chennai, and down town Hospital, successfully organized a one-day hands-on workshop and brainstorming session on the theme "Antibiogram, Audiometer Devices, and Calibration". The event, held today at down town Hospital, Guwahati, aimed to enhance participants' knowledge and practical skills in critical areas of medical diagnostics and device calibration.

The workshop brought together experts, academicians, and medical professionals from across the city. The event was inaugurated by Dr. N.C. Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of AdtU; Mrs. Mayurakshi Dutta, Executive Director of down town Hospital; Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Dean of Paramedical Science AdtU; Dr.Shila K Singh, Associate Dean Institute of Paramedical AdtU; Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General of NECTAR; Dr. Pompi Das from NECTAR and experts from Anna University. Paramedical faculties and students of Assam down town University also attended the session. Sessions focused on three key areas: Antibiogram – A tool for determining antibiotic resistance patterns, Audiometer Devices – Equipment used for hearing tests, Device Calibration – Ensuring accuracy and reliability in medical equipment.

Dr. N.C. Talukdar, the event's chief organizer, emphasized the importance of such collaborative initiatives in advancing healthcare standards, particularly in Northeast India. "We are thrilled to host this workshop in partnership with esteemed institutions like NECTAR, Anna University, and down town Hospital. This event provided an excellent platform for professionals and students to deepen their understanding of critical medical technology and ensure its effective application in real-world healthcare settings," he stated.

Dr. M. Sasikala, a senior faculty member from Anna University, delivered a detailed lecture on the challenges and advancements in combating antibiotic resistance, highlighting the vital role of antibiograms. Following this, Dr.S. Muttan demonstrated the latest in audiometer technology, including calibration procedures essential for accurate hearing assessments. He was accompanied by Dr. K. Shankaran from the National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation Development, Anna University, and Dr. Rohit Radhakrishnan from Microbiological Laboratory Research and Services Pvt. Ltd.

The hands-on session offered participants practical exposure to real devices under the guidance of skilled trainers, focusing on calibration techniques crucial for maintaining medical equipment's precision and reliability.

A brainstorming session fostered collaboration and idea exchange, exploring how India's growing medical technology sector can shape global healthcare practices. Discussions emphasized the need for innovation, rigorous calibration, and adherence to international standards to ensure the global competitiveness of "Made in India" technologies.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session and the distribution of certificates to participants.

This workshop marks a significant step toward strengthening medical education and training in the region, showcasing the collaborative efforts of academic and healthcare institutions in advancing public health standards.