AHSEC Extends Date Of Admission For HS 1st Year | Full Timeline

In a crucial update, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday informed its decision to extend the date of admission for the higher secondary first-year class of 2024. Accordingly, the council has issued an updated timeline mentioning the fresh dates.
In a notification dated May 2, the council for higher secondary education in Assam stated, “In partial modification of this office notification vide no-AHSEC/R&A/ADMN/2020/3/1/978 dated 22nd April, 2024, the timeline for the admission process of HS 1 Year class 2024, has been rescheduled.”
As per the notification, applicants will be able to submit online applications till May 15, 2024, after which the institutions will prepare a selection list and waiting list between May 16 and May 18 which will be published on May 20 at 9 am and will be valid till May 30.
Thereafter, students will be able to accept admission between May 20 and May 26 which then will have to be confirmed by the institute on the Darpan portal. This will be done between May 27 and May 30, the AHSEC notification added.
The new timeline according to AHSEC is as follows: