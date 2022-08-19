Guwahati: Youth Commits Suicide Due To Alleged Police Harassment

In a heartbreaking incident, a 28-year-old man from North Guwahati committed suicide due to alleged harassment by police officials, his family claimed.

The deceased has been identified as one Bhubaneswar Pal.

According to sources, the deceased’s wife had gone to the Police station to file a case against him of alleged domestic violence, after which the police summoned Pal to the police station.

Later, when the wife decided not to register a complaint, the police allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 40,000 if a case was not to be lodged.

Unable to pay such a huge amount with his monthly salary being Rs. 6,000, he decided to take this extreme step.

His sister said, “After he came from the Police Station he talked to me and said that few police officials slapped him and asked to pay Rs. 40,000 if he wishes not to go to jail for at least a year. He was unable to imagine a life away from our mother and was stressed as he was unable to pay such a huge amount with his income being just Rs 6000 per month.”