Assam HSLC Results: SEBA Addresses Key Tweaks In This Year's Exam

For the first time, the use of OMR sheets was implemented in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examinations, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) pointed out on Saturday following the declaration of results.
Top officials of the SEBA addressed the media in a press meet organised in Guwahati today following the declaration of HSLC 2024 examination results.
They said, "OMR sheets for objective type questions were used for the first time this year. We did not observe any difficulties in doing so. The results were declared within 45 days of conducting the exams which is also a first."
Highlighting an upturn in the results this year, the SEBA officials further said, "This time, the number of students securing first and second division marks has increased. As many as eight students secured full marks in mathematics paper."
"We have not kept any form of standings in the exam results this year. According to merit, we have only released the names of the top three position holders, which went to five students. This time, there will be a single marksheet and certificate for those who appeared in exams," the officials said explaining further about the changes in patterns from previous years.
Moreover, the students who are looking to appear for compartmental examinations will be able to apply for the same from April 25 onwards, they added.
Meanwhile, the SEBA officials further confirmed the merger of the higher education boards in Assam saying, "This will be the last matriculation exam conducted by SEBA as it is."
This comes after the Assam State School Education Board Bill, 2024, aimed at merging the SEBA and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) boards, was tabled during the Budget session of the state legislative assembly in February this year.
Speaking on the matter, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had said, "Yesterday in the assembly, we presented an important bill to amalgamate the SEBA and AHSEC boards. We had announced this plan some time ago. As you may know, previously we merged the primary and secondary education departments to form the Department of School Education."
"We are amalgamating both boards to form the Board of School Education. This is being done as per the National Education Policy, according to which a new system of e-Vidyalaya Shiksha which will incorporate Class 1 up to Class 12. Accordingly, school education will be folded and the final exam will conducted at the end of Class 12. All of it will be overseen by a single board," he added.