Assam Teacher’s Transfer Portal Reopened, Applications Open Until April 30

The Teacher’s Transfer Portal has been officially reopened, announced Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, during a press conference held on Monday. The move aims to enhance public awareness about the transfer process.

Advertisment

Teachers seeking transfers have been advised to update their profiles and submit applications as per the prescribed guidelines. For further details and to apply, they can visit http://hrmsassam.in.

Announcing the reopening of the portal, Ranoj Pegu wrote on X, "Formally reopened the Teacher’s Transfer Portal at @Samagra_Assam today and addressed the press regarding the process. Teachers seeking transfer are advised to update their profile and apply for transfers as per the prescribed guidelines."

The Teacher’s Transfer Portal allows teachers to apply for inter-district transfers starting tomorrow. The last date for submitting transfer applications is April 30, 2025. The Education Department aims to complete the transfer process during the summer vacation. Priority will be given to teachers who have completed 10 years of service, while differently-abled teachers will be eligible for priority consideration after two years of service.

The press conference was attended by senior officials, including Shri Narayan Konwar, IAS, Secretary of the Department of School Education, Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, and Smt. Deepika Choudhury, AES, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro, along with other dignitaries.