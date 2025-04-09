BREAKING: Assam HSLC Results 2025 to be Declared Tomorrow

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is set to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination results tomorrow (April 10, 2025).

Advertisment

However, the board is awaiting final approval from the state government in Dispur. Once the official clearance is granted, the results will be announced, likely on ASSEB’s official website and other designated platforms. Further updates are expected later tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites - sebaonline.org/results and resultsassam.nic.in - by logging in with their credentials. Along with the results, the board will also provide provisional mark sheets online for immediate reference. Candidates can download their mark sheets using their roll numbers.

This year, more than four lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams, which were conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2025. The practical examinations were held earlier on January 21 and 22.

More than 4 lakh students took the Assam HSLC exams this year, which were administered from February 15 to March 2, 2025. On January 21 and 22, the practical exams were held.

Where to Check Assam HSLC Results 2025?

Students can access their results through the following official websites:

* sebaonline.org/results

* resultsassam.nic.in

* sebaresults.sebaonline.org