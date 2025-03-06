ADRE Results to Go Live at 12 AM? Here’s All You Need to Know

The results of the highly anticipated Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Third and Fourth Grade written examinations will be announced tomorrow, March 7, as confirmed by the State-Level Recruitment Commission. A crucial press conference regarding the results was held today at Khanapara Staff College.

The briefing was addressed by IAS Ajay Tiwari, Chairman of the Third Grade Recruitment Commission; IAS Dr. B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Chairman of the Fourth Grade Recruitment Commission; and Ramesh Chandra Jain, Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board.

Officials assured that the results are fully prepared and will be uploaded by midnight to ensure a seamless release. “We want to inform that the results are ready and will be announced tomorrow. After 12 am, we will try to upload them so that candidates can access their results easily in the morning. The cutoff marks will also be published tomorrow,” said IAS Ajay Tiwari, Chairman of the Third Grade Recruitment Commission.

Over 13 Lakh Candidates Appeared

A staggering 13,36,106 candidates appeared for the Third Grade examination, making it one of the largest recruitment drives in the state. Those who qualify in the written examination will proceed to a skill test, which will play a crucial role in the final selection process. The final merit list will be based on the combined scores of the written exam and skill test, with results for the same to be announced at a later stage.

Following the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam had released the provisional answer keys, giving candidates the opportunity to raise objections. Authorities have confirmed that all valid objections will be carefully reviewed before issuing the final answer key. Additionally, candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a refund of the objection fee.

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment examination was conducted in two phases. The test for HSSLC (Class 12) positions was held on September 15, while the examination for graduate-level and HSLC driver positions took place on September 29.

For ADRE Grade 4, which includes positions requiring HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 qualifications, the examination was conducted on October 27.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,600 vacancies across various government sectors in Assam. Among these, 7,600 positions are for Grade 3, while 5,000 positions are for Grade 4.

Where to Check the Results

Candidates can access their results by entering their roll number and password on the following official websites:

www.site.sebaonline.org

www.assam.govt.in

With thousands of aspirants eagerly awaiting their results, authorities have assured that they are making all necessary arrangements to prevent technical glitches and ensure a smooth result-checking process.