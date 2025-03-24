Subscribe

ASSEB to Announce HS 1st Year Exam Schedule After Panchayat Poll Date is Set

ASSEB has stated that a revised examination schedule will only be announced after the dates for the upcoming Panchayat elections are declared.

Pratidin Time
HS First Year Mathematics Exam Postponed, New Date to Be Announced

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has wrapped up its review meeting without reaching a decisive conclusion on the postponed Higher Secondary First-Year examinations, leaving lakhs of students in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

With approximately 3.32 lakh students awaiting clarity, uncertainty continues to surround their academic future.

ASSEB has stated that a revised examination schedule will only be announced after the dates for the upcoming Panchayat elections are declared. Meanwhile, several schools have been identified in connection with the cancellation of question papers.

Six schools from Dhemaji district have been accused of being involved in exam paper leaks

The ASSEB has filed a case with the CID regarding the question paper leak case. Acting swiftly, a five-member CID team visited the ASSEB office today to investigate the matter. The team interrogated the examination controller regarding the circumstances surrounding the leak, signalling a serious crackdown on those responsible.

