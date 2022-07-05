CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results to be Declared by July Last

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that the results of Class 10 and 12 will be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule.

A senior official of CBSE while quoted by ANI said that CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board and there is no delay in the results.

In comparison to the last two years, CBSE is going to declare results this year early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, the official stated.

Also Read: In Assam, Villagers and NGO Help Flood-Affected Family In Daughter’s Wedding

Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.

He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.

More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad. This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two Terms.

A source close to the board shared, “There is no guarantee CBSE would release 10th results before 12th results. But yes, the board would release both the results before July 15.” The person has also further informed that if July 15 date is not kept, result would be released after July 20.