Guwahati: City Buses To Not Ply On Several Routes Today

City buses will not ply on several routes of Guwahati on Friday amid a standoff between the transport department and bus drivers.

According to reports, city bus drivers and conductors have alleged inaction on the part of transport department towards various issues troubling them.

Bus drivers and conductors today organised protests in Guwahati’s Basistha area against the transport department’s unwillingness to listen to their problems.

They alleged that city buses do not have designated stoppage points in several parts of the city.