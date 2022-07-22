Guwahati: City Buses To Not Ply On Several Routes Today

City buses will not ply on several routes of Guwahati on Friday amid a standoff between the transport department and bus drivers.
According to reports, city bus drivers and conductors have alleged inaction on the part of transport department towards various issues troubling them.
Bus drivers and conductors today organised protests in Guwahati’s Basistha area against the transport department’s unwillingness to listen to their problems.
They alleged that city buses do not have designated stoppage points in several parts of the city.
Moreover, the ones that are there, are mostly occupied by smaller vehicles as a parking spot, they said.
With the designated stoppages occupied, buses have to stop either before or after the given stoppage points, leading to traffic congestions and attracting heavy fines from traffic police officials, alleged protesting bus drivers.
After repeated calls for the matter to be looked into went in vain, crew members of city buses in Guwahati picketed near the stoppage point in Basistha, raising slogas against the transport department.