Assam CM Unveils Durand Trophies Ahead Of Historic Tournament

With the 134-year old Durand Cup football tournament to be held in Assam for the first time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies in Guwahati on Thursday.

The three trophies- Durand Cup, Shimla Trophy and President’s Cup were unveiled by the Assam CM yesterday at an event.

The historic tournament is scheduled to be held in Assam for the first time as a part of a Trophy tour involving five cities. It will be held between August 17 and September 4, this year.

While speaking at the unveiling event, CM Sarma said hailed it as a significant instance for the people of the state. He also lauded the armed forces being patrons of the tournament.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will see 20 teams including 11 from the Indian Super League participating.