Assam CM Unveils Durand Trophies Ahead Of Historic Tournament

The three trophies- Durand Cup, Shimla Trophy and President’s Cup were unveiled by the Assam CM yesterday at an event.
Assam CM unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies | Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
Pratidin Time

With the 134-year old Durand Cup football tournament to be held in Assam for the first time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies in Guwahati on Thursday.

The historic tournament is scheduled to be held in Assam for the first time as a part of a Trophy tour involving five cities. It will be held between August 17 and September 4, this year.

While speaking at the unveiling event, CM Sarma said hailed it as a significant instance for the people of the state. He also lauded the armed forces being patrons of the tournament.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will see 20 teams including 11 from the Indian Super League participating.

CM Sarma said that football is not a game but an emotion for the people of Assam and the state government has been nurturing talents to grow and represent the country in the times to come.

He mentioned that all efforts were being taken to reinstate tournaments like the Bordoloi Trophy in Assam to their past glories.

Further elaborating on his government’s efforts, CM Sarma spoke about the construction of new stadiums, coaching camps, employment opportunities for sportspersons and pensions for them, among others.

It may be noted that the event was also attended by the Chairman of Durand Organising Committee, Lt. General K.K Repsawal, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (101 Area) Lt. General KC Panchanathan, apart from other senior officials of the armed forces and the government of Assam.

