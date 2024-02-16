Checking Aadhaar Status Online and Managing Aadhaar Information

Know your Enrollment ID (EID)

Whether you're confirming if your Aadhaar card has been generated or updated, the process is straightforward. Here's a simple guide to help you navigate through it:

Finding your Enrollment ID (EID)

To check your Aadhaar status, you'll need your Enrollment ID (EID). This ID is printed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip. It's composed of a 14-digit enrolment number and a 14-digit date and time stamp (yyyy/mm/dd hh:mm:ss), making up a total of 28 digits, which form your unique Enrolment ID (EID).

If you've misplaced your EID, don't worry. You can retrieve it using your registered mobile number.