Checking Aadhaar Status Online and Managing Aadhaar Information

Checking Aadhaar Status Online: In the digital age, verifying the status of your Aadhaar card or updating its information has become a straightforward process. Whether you're checking if your Aadhaar is generated or updated, retrieving lost EID/UID, or verifying details linked to your Aadhaar, the following guide outlines step-by-step procedures for seamless online interactions with the Aadhaar system.
To verify the email address and mobile number associated with your Aadhaar, use the following procedure:
Access Verification Portal: Visit the provided and enter your Aadhaar number along with the email/mobile number.
OTP Verification: If your email/mobile number is linked, an OTP will be sent for verification.
If you prefer mobile services to check your Aadhaar status, you have two options:
Compose a new SMS and type "UID STATUS [Your 14-digit EID Number]."
Send the SMS to 51969.
You'll receive a reply from UIDAI containing your current status and Aadhaar number if generated.
Visit the nearest Aadhaar Kendra to update or register a new mobile number.
Alternatively, follow the SMS procedure mentioned above. However, Aadhaar number (if generated) will not be communicated to an unregistered mobile number.
Whether you're confirming if your Aadhaar card has been generated or updated, the process is straightforward. Here's a simple guide to help you navigate through it:
To check your Aadhaar status, you'll need your Enrollment ID (EID). This ID is printed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip. It's composed of a 14-digit enrolment number and a 14-digit date and time stamp (yyyy/mm/dd hh:mm:ss), making up a total of 28 digits, which form your unique Enrolment ID (EID).
If you've misplaced your EID, don't worry. You can retrieve it using your registered mobile number.
If you've recently updated your Aadhaar information, you'll need to use the Service Request Number (SRN) to check the status. The SRN is a 28-digit number generated each time a request for an Aadhaar card update is raised on the website. This number remains the same regardless of the payment status.
To determine whether your Aadhaar card has been generated or updated, follow these simple steps:
To retrieve your enrollment ID (EID), look for it on top of your enrollment/update acknowledgment slip, where it is clearly displayed. The EID consists of a 14-digit enrollment number and a 14-digit date and time stamp. This combination forms your unique enrollment ID.
Enter EID: Visit the official Aadhaar and enter your EID along with the date and time indicated on your acknowledgment slip.
Check Status: Click on the "Check Status" button to obtain the status of your Aadhaar.
If you've misplaced your Enrolment ID (EID) or Aadhaar card, follow these steps:
Essential Requirements:
Ensure you have access to your registered Mobile Number or Email provided during enrollment.
Visit the link and choose whether you need to retrieve EID or Aadhaar.
Process:
Provide necessary details such as Name, registered Mobile number or email ID, and complete the Captcha verification.
If your mobile number is registered, you'll receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to retrieve your Aadhaar or EID number.
Remember, a registered mobile number is essential for accessing Aadhaar online services. If your mobile number is not registered, visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre to update it. Keeping your Aadhaar information up to date ensures seamless access to various government services and benefits.
By following these detailed guidelines, you can effortlessly manage your Aadhaar details and stay informed about its status, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience with the Aadhaar system.