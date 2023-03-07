Aadhar Card: Update the mobile number on your Aadhar card

As an Indian citizen, having an updated Aadhar card is extremely essential. The government uses it as the main way to identify individuals. It has already been made mandatory for every Indian citizen. And the best thing is that the procedure to do that is very simple. You just have to go to the enrollment center and complete a form. Here's a step-by-step guide to linking Aadhaar with your mobile number, and if you want to update to your new mobile number.