Aadhar Card: Update the mobile number on your Aadhar card

As an Indian citizen, having an updated Aadhar card is extremely essential. The government uses it as the main way to identify individuals. It has already been made mandatory for every Indian citizen. And the best thing is that the procedure to do that is very simple. You just have to go to the enrollment center and complete a form. Here's a step-by-step guide to linking Aadhaar with your mobile number, and if you want to update to your new mobile number.
The only way to update the phone number on the Aadhar card is by submitting a form at the offline center and paying a nominal fee of Rs. 50. Upon doing so, your number will be updated within 90 days. Here are the points in more detail:
Visit the permanent enrollment office in your area.
Fill out the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form.
To update or correct your Aadhaar, complete the form.
You will be charged a minimal fee of Rs. 50 for the service.
You’ll have to collect the acknowledgment slip containing the Update Request Number (URN).
This URN can be used to check the status of your application.
You will be given a form that you need to submit to the Aadhar executive.
You must fill out the form with the mobile number you want to connect to your Aadhaar.
It is as simple as that. After that you just have to give the form to the executive and the rest of the work will be done.
Go to the official government website at
Next, click on “Update your Adhaar Data”
It will show a screen where you can see, “Locate an enrollment/update center near you.”
On the same screen, it will have the option to search enrollment centers by state and pin code.