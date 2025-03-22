Assam Cancels Remaining HS First Year Exams Amid Paper Leak Fears

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has cancelled the remaining examinations of the Higher Secondary (HS) First Year Examination 2025 following concerns over potential question paper leaks.

Advertisment

The Mathematics examination, originally scheduled for March 21, 2025, was postponed via a notification (No. ASSEB-II/HS First Year/Instructions/2025/02) dated March 20, 2025, after reports of alleged question paper leakage surfaced. Subsequent reports revealed that sealed packets of the Mathematics question papers had been opened at certain institutions on March 20, despite the exam being scheduled for the second session of March 21.

Due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol, the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination 2025 (scheduled from 24–29 March) stand cancelled. Further action will be decided in the Board meeting on 24 March.@himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/fFFUHyWKiG — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 22, 2025

In light of this, the Board has expressed concerns that similar leaks could affect the remaining exams, as all question papers for upcoming subjects are in the custody of individual institutions across Assam. As a precautionary measure, the Board has decided to cancel all remaining HS First Year examinations, which were initially scheduled to take place from March 24 to March 29, 2025.

The Board will determine the next course of action during a meeting on March 24, 2025. Further updates will be communicated accordingly to all concerned authorities.

Earlier, the ASSEB suspended the affiliation of a total of 15 private institutions in 10 districts of Assam after reports confirmed the suspected leakage of the Mathematics question paper.