Upcoming OTT Releases This Week: Hi Nanna, Tejas, Gyeongseong Creature And More

Upcoming OTT Releases This Week: Get ready for an exhilarating week ahead as the world of OTT is gearing up to unleash a wave of captivating content. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and Zee5 are all set to roll out a lineup that promises to be a treat for your entertainment cravings. If you're eager to elevate your watchlist, dive into the details of the upcoming releases this week!

Marry My Husband (Prime Video - January 1, 2024)

Get ready for a captivating story that combines mystery and the allure of second chances. "Marry My Husband" explores the story of a woman who discovers her husband has betrayed her, only to wake up ten years later with the chance to change her own fate. Featuring a stellar cast including Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Song Ha-yoon, this series guarantees a captivating rollercoaster of emotions every Monday and Tuesday. Dive into the complexities of love, time, and redemption in this spellbinding tale.

Hi Nanna (Netflix - January 4, 2024)

Embark on a heartwarming journey with 'Hi Nanna' as it unfolds the life of Viraj, a fashion photographer, and his endearing daughter Mahi. Their world takes an unexpected turn when they form a close bond with Yashna, setting the stage for a delightful family drama. Nani and Mrunal shine in the lead roles, supported by an exceptional cast. Save the date for January 4th, as 'Hi Nanna' promises not just a movie but an emotional expedition that transcends the ordinary.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Netflix - January 5, 2024)

The suspense continues in 'Gyeongseong Creature Part 2' as a wealthy businessman encounters a woman on a quest to uncover the truth about her missing mother. Led by the stellar trio of Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, and Wi Ha Joon, this series weaves a captivating tapestry of suspense and drama. Don't miss out on the gripping second installment, set to unravel on January 5th, as it promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its intricate storytelling.

Tejas (Zee5 - January 5, 2024)

Brace yourself for an exhilarating ride with 'Tejas,' where Kangana Ranaut steps into the shoes of an IAF officer determined to safeguard the nation at all costs. This action-packed movie, slated for release on Zee5 on January 5th, guarantees an adrenaline-pumping experience that will have you hooked from start to finish. Get ready for a cinematic journey that explores patriotism, courage, and the relentless pursuit of duty.

Solo Leveling (Crunchyroll - January 6, 2024)

Step into a world where human warriors with supernatural abilities battle against monstrous forces to save mankind from annihilation in 'Solo Leveling.' This anime series, premiering on Crunchyroll on January 6th, promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. Immerse yourself in a fantastical realm where heroes rise to face unimaginable challenges, making it a must-watch for anime enthusiasts.

Cubicles Season 3 (SonyLiv - January 5, 2024)

In "Cubicles Season 3," follow Piyush, a sympathetic first jobber, as he navigates the complexities of corporate life. This series, which is scheduled to debut on SonyLiv on January 5th, promises hilarious antics and relatable office adventures. Navigate the corporate landscape with Piyush as he tackles challenges, forms friendships, and discovers humor amidst the chaos of the workplace.

Conjuring Kannappan (Netflix - January 5, 2024)

'Conjuring Kannappan,' a riveting story about a family haunted by a Vodoo device, is sure to chill you to the bone. Starring Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nassar, and more, this movie is set to send shivers down your spine on January 5th. Explore the realms of the supernatural and the chilling consequences that follow, making it a must-watch for those who crave a good scare.

Good Grief (Netflix - January 5, 2024)

In 'Good Grief,' an artist deals with the sudden death of his well-known writer husband, setting off a moving path of recovery. This emotional rollercoaster is set against the alluring backdrop of Paris and is sure to make you cry. Available for streaming on Netflix from January 5th, this movie is a testament to the enduring power of love, friendship, and the pursuit of solace amidst life's challenges.