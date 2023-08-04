Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi, Designer of the Iconic 'Cat-Eye' Eyeglass Frame

Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi: On August 4, Google's search engine celebrated the 116th birthday of Altina 'Tina' Schinasi, the renowned American designer known for her revolutionary creation, the 'cat-eye' eyeglass frame. Born in 1907 in Manhattan, New York, to immigrant parents, Altina's artistic journey took her from the bustling streets of Manhattan to the vibrant art scene of Paris, where she pursued her passion for painting after completing her high school education, according to a Google Doodle blog post.

Altina honed her artistic skills at The Art Students League in New York City while working as a window dresser for several stores along Fifth Avenue. During this period, she had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from esteemed artists like Salvador Dalí and George Grosz, whose influence played a pivotal role in shaping her creative vision.

It was during her time as a window display designer that Altina conceived her groundbreaking idea for the "cat-eye" eyeglass frame. Observing that women's eyeglasses were limited to conventional round frames, she set out to create a fresh and unique option for women.

Inspired by the captivating shape of Harlequin masks worn during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy, she envisioned eyeglass frames with pointed edges that would accentuate and flatter the wearer's face. Despite facing multiple rejections from major manufacturers who considered her creation too unconventional, Altina persisted in her pursuit. She crafted paper prototypes of her innovative design and eventually found a breakthrough when a local shop owner recognized its potential and requested an exclusive agreement for six months.

The Harlequin eyeglasses swiftly gained popularity, becoming a fashion sensation among women in the US during the late 1930s and 1940s. Altina's invention earned her significant recognition, including the prestigious Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939. Esteemed publications like Vogue and Life also acknowledged her contribution to the world of fashion.

Altina's creativity extended beyond eyeglass design, as she delved into filmmaking. She produced a compelling documentary titled "George Grosz' Interregnum" about her former teacher, the celebrated artist George Grosz. The film received widespread acclaim, earning an Academy Award nomination and winning first place at the Venice Film Festival in 1960.

As time went by, Altina continued to explore new artistic pursuits. In her later years, she penned her memoir, "The Road I Have Travelled," providing a glimpse into her extraordinary life journey. Additionally, she volunteered as an art therapist, using her creative talents to help others.