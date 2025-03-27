Gunotsav 2024 & 2025 Rankings Announced: Sivasagar, Golaghat Lead the Way

Assam’s education system is undergoing significant transformation, with the introduction of digital report cards and a renewed focus on quality improvement in government schools. Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu announced that from now on, every school and student will receive digital report cards, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the evaluation process.

Gunotsav Rankings Announced

The recently concluded Gunotsav 2024 and 2025 have highlighted the performance of various districts:

Gunotsav 2024 Results:

1st Place: Sivasagar

2nd Place: Dibrugarh

3rd Place: Jorhat

Gunotsav 2025 Results:

1st Place: Golaghat

2nd Place: Kamrup Metropolitan

3rd Place: Jorhat

Representatives from the top-performing districts were felicitated for their achievements.

Aarohan Scheme: Tablet Distribution

Under the Aarohan Scheme, tablets were distributed to three meritorious students:

Himashri Talukdar (Nalbari)

Pradyut Jyoti Hira (Morigaon)

Anukha Boro (Goalpara)

A total of 4,320 students received tablets under this initiative to encourage innovative learning and technological advancement.

Key Highlights from the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Speech

During the event, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized key developments in the education sector:

Assam’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has been awarded ISO certification .

The teacher recruitment process has remained politically independent since 2012 .

Gunotsav, once opposed by certain groups, has now become a crucial tool for evaluating school performance .

Uniform quality and transparency have been incorporated into Gunotsav assessments.

Assam is following Tamil Nadu’s education model, which has had a strong foundation since before independence.

Comparison Between Assam and Tamil Nadu’s Education System

Assam has over 20,000 public educational institutions .

20% of students in Assam attend private schools, whereas in Tamil Nadu, over 65% of students study in private institutions.

Despite this, Assam’s per-student investment in public education is higher than Tamil Nadu’s.

Improvement in Education Quality

In 2017 , 6,307 schools received an A grade .

In 2025 , the number increased to 13,300 , reflecting significant progress.

26,000 schools have now been upgraded to improved standards.

The number of B-grade schools has decreased, indicating higher quality education across the state.

Growing Public Trust in Government Schools

From Sivasagar to Nalbari , parents have been seen lining up overnight to enroll their children in government schools, a sign of renewed faith in the public education system.

Gunotsav 2025 Rankings for Overall Performance: 1st Place: Sivasagar 2nd Place: Majuli 3rd Place: Charaideo

Best-performing districts in uniform quality: West Karbi Anglong Karbi Anglong Chirang (performed poorly)



The Education Department has ordered an inquiry into the poor performance of these districts and instructed them to take corrective measures.

New Initiatives in Education

For the first time, learning outcomes have been assessed in government schools.

Digital report cards can now be downloaded online.

The AAROHAN Scheme has been expanded to include students from Classes 9 to 11 .

By 2030, Assam aims to establish one of the best education systems in India.

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Challenges

Over 2,000 schools in Assam have only one teacher , but this is due to teacher retention issues rather than shortages .

District-level recruitment reforms: School-specific advertisements will be issued to attract applicants willing to work in particular locations. Many teachers are reluctant to work in remote areas , leading to vacancies . New recruitment policies will ensure teachers remain in their assigned schools, reducing frequent transfers .



Structural Reforms in School Administration

Schools, not districts , will now be the primary unit for teacher recruitment .

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will assist in streamlining recruitment.

Teacher appointments will be long-term , preventing unnecessary transfers.

The Education Department will monitor this issue for a year .

Chirang and West Karbi Anglong suffer from severe teacher shortages, negatively impacting student performance.

Proposal for an Education Commission

The Education Minister has proposed forming a 10-member commission comprising teachers, former educators, and educationists.

Gunotsav 2026 will be postponed due to the Assam Assembly elections and will now be held mid-year instead.

Future Plans for Teacher Training

B.Ed and D.Ed trainees must undergo 8 months of practical training before qualification.

This will eliminate the need for oral exams during recruitment.

From next year, schools with at least 40 students will have headmasters .

Headmaster appointments will remain based on seniority .

The Education Department will introduce uniform policies for teachers.

