Gunotsav 2025: Over 13 Lakh Students Evaluated As Phase 1 Concludes

The first phase of Gunotsav-2025, a state-wide educational evaluation initiative, concluded successfully on Thursday. Held from January 6 to 9, the event covered 11 districts of Assam—Barpeta, Bajali, Sribhumi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Udalguri. During the evaluation, 13,31,997 students from 15,072 schools, including government and provincialized schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and others, were assessed by 16,160 External Evaluators.

Key figures, including senior government officials, ministers, MPs, and MLAs, actively participated in the evaluation process. Among the notable participants were Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister, and Pradan Baruah, MP, Lakhimpur, who visited schools in the Lakhimpur district. Similarly, ministers such as Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Nandita Gorlosa, and Amarsing Tisso visited schools in Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, and other districts, interacting with students, teachers, and parents.

The external evaluation focused on assessing students' scholastic performance, including their reading, writing, numeracy, and basic mathematical skills, as well as the overall school environment, including infrastructure, co-scholastic areas, and community participation.

On January 7, Dr Ranoj Pegu visited schools in Sivasagar district, and on January 8, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister for Environment and Forest, evaluated schools in Barpeta. The final day of evaluation, January 9, saw visits by Chandra Mohan Patowary to schools in Kamrup, and Nandita Gorlosa to schools in Karbi Anglong and Udalguri.

The second phase of Gunotsav-2025 is scheduled to take place from January 17 to 22, 2025, covering 14 districts, including Baksa, Charaideo, Dhemaji, and others. This phase will involve the evaluation of 1,414,932 students from 15,663 schools, with 6,253 External Evaluators participating in the process.

The Gunotsav initiative aims to enhance the quality of education in Assam, with a comprehensive evaluation of students and schools to ensure better learning outcomes and overall educational improvement across the state.

