Human Rights Day 2023: Celebrating Human Rights 75

Human Rights Day 2023: In the year 2023, we mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. This declaration has been a beacon for 75 years, championing equality, fundamental freedoms, and justice. It serves as a global blueprint for laws and policies, anchoring the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Human Rights Day 2023: A Milestone Celebration

On December 10, 2023, we celebrate Human Rights Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the UDHR with an event aptly named Human Rights 75 (HR 75). This commemoration aims to deepen understanding about the universality and indivisibility of human rights, particularly among the younger generation. It seeks to inspire a collective movement for shared humanity, empowering individuals to champion their rights and take meaningful action.

Global Observance of Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10th, is a global event dedicated to promoting and celebrating the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals, regardless of nationality, gender, race, religion, or background. It serves as a poignant reminder of the imperative to uphold human rights and address challenges related to social justice and equality.

What is Human Rights Day 2023?

Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the UDHR by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. This milestone document outlines the basic principles of human rights, emphasizing the right to life, liberty, and security of person.

How to Participate in Human Rights Day 2023?

Engaging in Human Rights Day involves taking actions to promote human rights, raise awareness, and support organizations dedicated to advancing social justice. Here are some impactful ways to get involved: