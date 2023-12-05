Japan Movie OTT Release: 'Japan' Hits Screens Soon!

Japan Movie OTT Release: Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, wit, and cunning maneuvers as Karthi returns in the Tamil heist comedy extravaganza, "Japan." This time, he's not just stealing hearts; he's on a mission to snatch the crown jewels, and you won't want to miss the sparkle. Join us as we dive into the details of the Japan Tamil movie's OTT release, story, cast, and where to catch all the action.

Japan Tamil Movie Ott Release Date

Directed by the brilliant Raju Murugan, "Japan" graced the theaters on November 11, 2023, setting the stage for a whirlwind of entertainment. But here's the exciting news – after its theatrical run, the movie drops on Netflix on December 11, 2023! Brace yourself for a captivating journey into a world filled with glittering diamonds, outrageous cons, and a crew that's impossible not to cheer for.

Japan Tamil Movie Story Line

Picture this: Conman Karthi leads a sizzling crew on a mission to steal the Maharaja's Peacock Diamond. In the midst of wedding chaos, secrets sizzle like dosas, alliances shift like sand, and trust is scarcer than a perfect vada. Can they waltz away with the jewel, or will greed consume them? "Japan" promises laughter, unexpected twists, and a dazzling display of diamonds you simply can't refuse.

Japan Movie Cast & Crew

Meet the charismatic rogue, Karthi as Japan Muni, leading the heist with a twinkle in his eye that masks his cunning mind. Alongside him, Sanju Kutty plays the enigmatic Maya, while Sunil takes on the role of Sridhar. The movie, written and directed by Raju Murugan of Joker fame, boasts a stellar cast, including Vijay Milton, Jithan Ramesh, and K. S. Ravikumar. With music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Ravi Varman, and editing by Philomin Raj, this is a cinematic dream team.

Japan Tamil Movie Review & Box Office

Released on November 10, 2023, "Japan" garnered mixed reviews from the audience and below-average ratings from film critics. Despite the critiques, the movie earned approximately 4.15 crores in India on its first day across all languages. While the box office numbers may not have soared, the laughter and entertainment value make it a worthwhile watch.

How to Watch Japan on OTT

Excited to dive into the world of "Japan"? Here's how you can catch all the action on Netflix: