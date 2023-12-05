Animal OTT Release: Animal Movie to Feature a 30-Minute OTT Extended Version!

Animal OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor enthusiasts, get ready for an extra dose of entertainment! The highly anticipated Animal movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rshmika Mandhana, is all set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. However, here's the scoop that will make your cinematic experience even more thrilling: the OTT version is expected to be a whopping 30 minutes longer than its original length of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Directed by the accomplished filmmakers behind hits like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Animal revolves around the compelling father-son relationship portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie has generated considerable buzz ahead of its release, making it one of the most awaited films of December.

Now, for the eagerly awaited OTT release details. According to reports, Animal is poised to make its digital debut 6 to 8 weeks after its theatrical premiere. Fans can anticipate an extended version, providing an immersive experience into the intricate storyline. Ranbir Kapoor himself addressed the extended runtime, reassuring fans, "The story of 'Animal' requires this amount of time to reach the audience. We saw the first cut, which was 3 hours and 49 mins, and we were entertained. Don't be panicked by the length and just come to experience cinema at its best."

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rshmika Mandhana, the film boasts stellar performances by Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The stellar cast, combined with the directorial prowess of Sandeep Vanga, promises a cinematic masterpiece.

Speaking of Sandeep Vanga, the director shared his satisfaction with the movie receiving an A certificate, signifying that it is intended for audiences aged 18 and above. He emphasized the subjective nature of perceptions, acknowledging diverse viewpoints on the narrative and characters.

In an interview with The Hindu, he reflected on the varying reactions to his previous works, stating that while Arjun Reddy faced minimal criticism, Kabir Singh sparked different responses. Without naming names, he mentioned that some individuals pointed out the pre-release publicity of Kabir Singh and even shared anecdotes of a prominent producer-director who hesitated to express admiration for the film.

So mark your calendars for December 1, 2023, and stay tuned for the OTT release, as Animal promises not only a gripping narrative but also an extended version for an enhanced cinematic experience!