ICSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 on July 17 at 5 pm.
Tenth standard students will be able to check their results at the official website cisce.org. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS.
According to an official release, the marks of the first and second semesters and project and internal assessments have been added to get the final results.
Schools will be able to check the results by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the login credentials of the principal.
Meanwhile, students can get their results via SMS through the DigiLocker application.
In addition, students having objections related to the marks awarded can make a written complaint to their respective schools mentioning the problem in detail. Schools will have to look into the matter in detail and only send valid complaints to the CISCE board.
Schools will be required to mail the board at [email protected] for all such requests. However, this method will only be available for issues relating to calculation of marks.
It may be noted that the council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were given on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment.
As many as 2.07 lakh students appeared in 2020 for the council’s Class 10 ICSE examinations. Of these students, 2.06 lakh passed the examination taking the pass percentage to 99.33 per cent for 2020.