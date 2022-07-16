ICSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 on July 17 at 5 pm.

Tenth standard students will be able to check their results at the official website cisce.org. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS.

According to an official release, the marks of the first and second semesters and project and internal assessments have been added to get the final results.

Schools will be able to check the results by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the login credentials of the principal.

Meanwhile, students can get their results via SMS through the DigiLocker application.