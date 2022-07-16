Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be NDA's Vice-President Candidate

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post of vice-President will be Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Saturday.
The BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda announced that the West Bengal Governor will be the NDA's candidate for Vice President.
It may be noted that the BJP parliamentary board met to decide the party’s vice-presidential candidate.
Among those in the running were West Bengal’s Jagdeep Dhankhar and Kerala’s Arif Mohammed Khan, apart from former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
However, according to reports, Dhankhar emerged as a frontrunner.
A former BJP leader, Jagdeep Dhankhar is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991. He is currently serving as the Governor of West Bengal.