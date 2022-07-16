Assam: Rhino Attack Leaves Girl Injured In Kaziranga National Park

A girl sustained injuries after an attack by a rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident took place today at the Haldhibari corridor near the Hatikhuli area of Kaziranga National Park.
The girl who was injured in the incident today has been identified as Priya Chowra. She is currently receiving treatment at Bokakhat hospital.
The Ranger of Kohora forest range, Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi informed that the rhino attack took place near the Haldhibari corridor area.
He said, “The injured girl is hailing from the Hatikhuli area near the park and she was immediately admitted to Hatikhuli health centre.”
“After preliminary treatment she was referred to Bokakhat for better treatment,” the forest official added.