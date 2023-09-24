International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Celebrating Unity in Diversity

International Day of Sign Languages 2023: The International Day of Sign Languages, observed annually on the 23rd of September, is a day dedicated to preserving the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of the deaf community. Sign language, a unique form of communication, plays a pivotal role in fostering unity among people, making it essential to commemorate this day. Each year, a distinct theme underscores the event's significance, encouraging participation and a deeper understanding of the importance of sign language.
This year, the International Day of Sign Languages 2023 falls on Saturday, the 23rd of September. Sign languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages, are integral to the lives of approximately 72 million deaf individuals worldwide. It is imperative for us to recognize and appreciate the national sign languages that enrich our linguistic landscape.
Here's everything you need to know about the International Day of Sign Languages to fully engage in the various events organized by sign language groups and organizations.
The International Day of Sign Languages was conceived by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), a federation encompassing 135 national associations representing the human rights of around 70 million deaf individuals. The date, 23rd September, holds special significance as it marks the establishment of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) in 1951. This day serves as a reminder to focus on preserving sign languages and the fundamental human rights of deaf individuals. The celebration of this day was first initiated in 2018 during the International Week of the Deaf.
The theme for the International Day of Sign Languages 2023 has been announced: "A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!" This theme underscores the unity fostered by sign languages and emphasizes the importance of promoting and recognizing the various sign languages crucial to the deaf community. It is a call to action for deaf communities, governments, and civil society organizations to prioritize the accessibility of sign languages.
The International Day of Sign Languages holds immense significance as it facilitates full communication and participation in societal activities for individuals, regardless of their hearing abilities.
Sign language is an essential tool for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, promoting inclusivity in our society. Deaf awareness campaigns and social initiatives serve as platforms to explore the rich history and culture of sign language, ultimately contributing to the betterment of our society.