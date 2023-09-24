International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Celebrating Unity in Diversity

International Day of Sign Languages 2023: The International Day of Sign Languages, observed annually on the 23rd of September, is a day dedicated to preserving the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of the deaf community. Sign language, a unique form of communication, plays a pivotal role in fostering unity among people, making it essential to commemorate this day. Each year, a distinct theme underscores the event's significance, encouraging participation and a deeper understanding of the importance of sign language.

This year, the International Day of Sign Languages 2023 falls on Saturday, the 23rd of September. Sign languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages, are integral to the lives of approximately 72 million deaf individuals worldwide. It is imperative for us to recognize and appreciate the national sign languages that enrich our linguistic landscape.

Here's everything you need to know about the International Day of Sign Languages to fully engage in the various events organized by sign language groups and organizations.