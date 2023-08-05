International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: Empowering Indigenous Youth as Agents of Positive Change

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: The International Day of the World's Indigenous People is observed annually on August 9 by people all over the globe. This significant date commemorates the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982. The United Nations General Assembly recognized the significance of this day and declared that it should be observed annually to draw attention to the difficulties faced by Indigenous Peoples and to promote their rights, self-determination, and cultural heritage in its resolution 49/214 on December 23, 1994. The theme for the virtual celebration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in 2023 is "Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination." The purpose of the event is to draw attention to the vital role that Indigenous youth play in advancing climate action, pursuing justice, and maintaining intergenerational relationships.

Today, Indigenous youth are emerging as influential agents of positive change within their communities and beyond. They are dedicated to addressing the historical burdens of colonization and confronting the complexities of a rapidly evolving world. Driven by a deep belief in their right to make decisions aligned with their culture and traditions, these young individuals are utilizing their skills and knowledge to contribute to a sustainable and harmonious future for everyone.

A key area where Indigenous youth are making a significant impact is climate action and the transition to a greener world. As the threat of climate change looms larger, Indigenous communities, with their traditional wisdom and close bond with nature, are essential in finding sustainable solutions. At the forefront of advocating for climate change mitigation and adaptation, Indigenous youth understand that their future is intrinsically tied to the health of the environment.

Furthermore, Indigenous youth are mobilizing to seek justice for their people. Throughout history, Indigenous Peoples have faced violations of their rights, leaving them in vulnerable and disadvantaged positions in society. However, today, young Indigenous individuals are actively demanding recognition of their identities, cultural heritage, and right to ancestral lands and resources. By raising their voices and engaging in advocacy, they are working towards correcting the injustices of the past and ensuring a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Moreover, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 emphasizes the significance of intergenerational connections. Indigenous cultures and traditions have been passed down through generations, but in the face of rapid change, there is a risk of losing this invaluable heritage. Indigenous youth play a vital role in preserving their cultural legacy and ensuring that their contributions to society continue to thrive. By embracing their roots and promoting intergenerational dialogue, they are fostering a strong sense of identity and unity within their communities.

The international community acknowledges the importance of safeguarding the rights and unique cultures of Indigenous Peoples. With approximately 476 million Indigenous individuals residing in 90 countries, they represent a rich tapestry of languages, cultures, and traditions. Despite constituting less than 5 percent of the global population, Indigenous Peoples account for 15 percent of the world's poorest, underscoring the urgency of addressing their needs and upholding their right to self-determination.

The virtual commemoration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023 will feature a diverse range of events and speakers. The opening segment will include a traditional ceremony, followed by statements from UN high-level officials and the Chair of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Invited speakers, particularly Indigenous youth from different communities, will engage in interactive dialogues, sharing their expertise and experiences in various areas, including climate action, justice, and intergenerational connections.