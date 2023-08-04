Gadar 2 and OMG 2 Gear Up for Epic Clash on Day 1: Thousands of Advance Booking Tickets Sold!

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 Gear Up for Epic Clash on Day 1: As the excitement builds up for the big releases this August, two highly anticipated sequels, 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2,' are all set to hit the theatres on August 11, just ahead of Independence Day. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the epic clash between these two films, as they promise an enthralling cinematic experience. And it seems the makers of 'Gadar 2' are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success, as advance booking for the film has already begun.

The previous experience of releasing films on the same day has not been favourable for some stars. Last year, Akshay Kumar's 'Rakshabandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chadha' were released on the same day, unfortunately resulting in both films underperforming at the box office. This time, with 'Gadar 2,' the makers are taking precautions to avoid any such setbacks.

The anticipation for 'Gadar 2' has been building ever since its announcement, thanks to the tremendous success of its predecessor, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' Riding on the legacy of the first film, the team behind 'Gadar 2' has started advance bookings to ensure a strong opening. The response has been overwhelming, with the film having already sold 1,700 tickets for PVR, 1,200 tickets for INOX, and a whopping 5,200 tickets for Cinepolis, amounting to a total of 10,000 tickets, a full 8 days before its release. Industry insiders predict that the film might collect up to Rs 25 crores on its opening day.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' is also gearing up for its theatrical release on the same day. However, the film seems to have a more challenging task ahead, as it has only managed to sell 1,100 tickets for PVR, 550 tickets for INOX, and 350 tickets for Cinepolis, merely half the collection of 'Gadar 2.' 'OMG 2' has faced its share of controversies, leading to significant changes being made in the film before finally securing an A certification.

The clash between 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' at the box office is expected to be intense, with both films catering to different audiences. 'Gadar 2' brings back the nostalgia of its prequel and is eagerly awaited by fans of action-packed romantic sagas, while 'OMG 2' is expected to appeal to audiences who appreciate thought-provoking and socially relevant narratives.

As the big day approaches, the excitement and anticipation for both films continue to grow.

While 'Gadar 2' seems to have an advantage in terms of advance bookings and popularity, it's important to remember that box office success can be unpredictable. Fans of both Akshay Kumar and 'Gadar' franchise are eagerly waiting to see how the films fare in this ultimate showdown at the box office. Let the battle begin!