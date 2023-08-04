Hiroshima Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Impact, and Facts

Hiroshima Day 2023 History

Following Germany's surrender in May 1945, the Second World War continued in the Pacific as the Allies faced off against Imperial Japan. The United States, fearing heavy casualties if a land invasion of Japan took place, decided to use nuclear bombs as a means to end the war. The Manhattan Project produced two atomic bombs named "Little Boy" and "Fat Man."

On August 6, 1945, the "Little Boy" atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima by an American B-29 bomber, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. Three days later, "Fat Man" was dropped on Nagasaki, claiming an additional 40,000 lives. The bombings led to Japan's surrender on August 15, 1945, officially ending World War II. The survivors of the attacks, known as "Hibakusha," continue to live with the aftermath, and Japan currently recognizes around 650,000 individuals as Hibakusha.