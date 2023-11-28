List of 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India as of November 2023

UNESCO World Heritage Sites: India, a land steeped in history, culture, and natural wonders, boasts a total of 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as of November 2023. This significant milestone includes recent additions, such as Santiniketan and the revered Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid, and Somananthpura in Karnataka. These sites represent the rich tapestry of India's cultural and natural heritage, earning global recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India Till November 2023

The latest additions to India's illustrious list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites underscore the nation's commitment to preserving its diverse heritage. Santiniketan, the cultural and educational center founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, received this prestigious recognition during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia. Notably, the inclusion of the Hoysala temples marks the 42nd UNESCO World Heritage Site in India, reaffirming the country's cultural and historical significance on the global stage.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

The UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972, aims to recognize and protect sites of exceptional cultural and natural importance worldwide. India's latest additions bring the nation's total to 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the sixth country globally with the most recognized sites. Among these, 34 sites are cultural, 7 are natural, and 1 is a combination of both cultural and natural marvels.

In essence, UNESCO acknowledges 42 places in India as possessing outstanding universal value, meriting preservation for future generations. These sites encompass ancient temples, forts, palaces, caves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries, collectively showcasing India's diverse and vibrant cultural tapestry and ecological wonders. Visitors to the country are invited to explore and appreciate these sites, each a testament to India's rich historical and natural legacy.