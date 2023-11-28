List of 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India as of November 2023

UNESCO World Heritage Sites: India, a land steeped in history, culture, and natural wonders, boasts a total of 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as of November 2023. This significant milestone includes recent additions, such as Santiniketan and the revered Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid, and Somananthpura in Karnataka. These sites represent the rich tapestry of India's cultural and natural heritage, earning global recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The latest additions to India's illustrious list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites underscore the nation's commitment to preserving its diverse heritage. Santiniketan, the cultural and educational center founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, received this prestigious recognition during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia. Notably, the inclusion of the Hoysala temples marks the 42nd UNESCO World Heritage Site in India, reaffirming the country's cultural and historical significance on the global stage.
The UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972, aims to recognize and protect sites of exceptional cultural and natural importance worldwide. India's latest additions bring the nation's total to 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the sixth country globally with the most recognized sites. Among these, 34 sites are cultural, 7 are natural, and 1 is a combination of both cultural and natural marvels.
In essence, UNESCO acknowledges 42 places in India as possessing outstanding universal value, meriting preservation for future generations. These sites encompass ancient temples, forts, palaces, caves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries, collectively showcasing India's diverse and vibrant cultural tapestry and ecological wonders. Visitors to the country are invited to explore and appreciate these sites, each a testament to India's rich historical and natural legacy.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site is a location recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for its exceptional cultural, natural, or mixed (both cultural and natural) significance. The designation is granted based on specific criteria outlined in the Convention regarding the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, accepted by UNESCO in 1972.
Human Creative Genius: Sites reflecting human creativity and innovation.
Interchange of Values: Locations showcasing the interchange of human values.
Testimony to Cultural Tradition: Sites serving as testimony to cultural traditions.
Significance in Human History: Locations with historical significance.
Traditional Human Settlement: Sites representing traditional human settlement patterns.
Heritage Associated with Events of Universal Significance: Locations linked to events of global significance.
Natural Phenomena or Beauty: Sites featuring extraordinary natural phenomena or beauty.
Major Stages of Earth’s History: Locations illustrating key stages in Earth's history.
Significant Ecological and Biological Processes: Sites integral to ecological and biological processes.
Significant Natural Habitat for Biodiversity: Locations crucial for biodiversity conservation.