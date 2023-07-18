List of Hydropower Plants in India: Harnessing Nature's Force for Sustainable Energy

Hydropower Plants in India: India, as a rapidly developing nation, is actively diversifying its energy portfolio to meet the surging demand for power. A crucial contributor to its sustainable energy mix is hydroelectric power. With an estimated 148,700 MW of hydroelectric potential, India has wholeheartedly embraced hydropower as a reliable and renewable energy source. Currently, 42,783 MW (28.77%) of this potential has been successfully harnessed, while 13,616 MW (9.2%) is still under construction, reflecting the country's unwavering commitment to further exploit this clean energy source.

Hydropower offers numerous advantages, making it a vital component of India's energy landscape. Firstly, it is a renewable energy source, relying on the continuous flow of water, which is not depleted during electricity generation. This allows India to utilize water for other essential purposes. Additionally, hydropower entails minimal recurrent costs, making it economically attractive in the long term. It serves as a cost-effective alternative to fossil fuel-based power, leading to reduced energy expenses and fewer financial losses due to frequency fluctuations. Furthermore, hydropower stations are well-suited to handle peak loads, complementing thermal stations and optimizing energy utilization.