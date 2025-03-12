Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Skill Development Hosts First Convocation in Ziro

The Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Skill Development, an initiative by Medhavi Skills University (MSU) in collaboration with Helping Hands NGO, successfully hosted its first convocation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its inaugural batch.

The event, held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre (MGC) in Hong Village, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, marked a significant milestone in equipping Northeast youth with industry-relevant skills and opening new avenues for employment.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Delhi Police Director General (DGP) Robin Hibu (IPS), Founder of Helping Hands, and Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University. The event recognized students who successfully completed their certificate programs in Electrical and Plumbing, equipping them with essential industry skills.

As part of their training, students not only received certificates but also electrical and plumbing tool kits to aid their professional endeavors. Many graduates have already secured employment, filling local job opportunities previously outsourced to external talent. The program has also contributed to the timely resolution of plumbing and electrical issues in the community.

A highlight of the ceremony was the Award of Excellence, presented to three outstanding students: Hibu Komo (Electrical - 1st Batch), Narang Pullo (Electrical - 2nd Batch), and Tasu Abo (Plumbing - 1st Batch), in recognition of their exemplary performance.

In an effort to broaden its vocational training offerings, the Mahatma Gandhi Centre announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Hair Styling, set to commence in April 2025. Designed to empower school dropouts, this program will provide hands-on learning through well-equipped practical labs and structured theoretical modules, catering to the growing beauty and wellness sector.

Speaking at the event, Robin Hibu emphasized the importance of industry-integrated education in socio-economic development, stating, “Providing skill-based education to the youth of the North-East is a vital step towards their empowerment. Our collaboration with Medhavi Skills University reflects our commitment to creating sustainable employment pathways.”

Dudani reinforced MSU’s mission, stating, “Our goal is to make skill-based education inclusive and accessible, equipping the youth of the Northeast with industry-relevant training. Through initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, we are fostering self-reliance and holistic development.”

The event also acknowledged community welfare contributions, presenting certificates of appreciation to Grace Rehabilitation Centre (Apatani Baptist Association, Ziro) and Mother’s Home (Achukuru Welfare Society, Ziro) for their impactful work.

Adding a cultural touch, the convocation featured traditional Apatani dance performances, musical presentations, and student testimonials. Many students shared their transformative journey, highlighting the dedication required to attend classes, with some traveling up to three hours daily to reach the learning center. Their training has led to successful employment and entrepreneurial ventures, reinforcing the program’s effectiveness.

Medhavi Skills University: Bridging the Skill Gap

MSU continues to expand its reach, introducing new courses to provide students in remote areas with greater employment opportunities. By addressing India’s skill gap through industry-integrated education, MSU remains committed to empowering youth with practical skills that translate into meaningful careers.

About Medhavi Group

Medhavi Group is a pioneering organization in skill development and industry-integrated education. Through Medhavi Foundation and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), the group has transformed over 2.2 lakh lives across India. As a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner, Medhavi operates 300+ training centers, including 10+ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK). Recognized as the Best Brand in Education by Economic Times, MSU integrates NEP 2020 and is among the few universities offering Work-Integrated ITI (CTS) programs under the Flexi MoU Scheme.

About Helping Hands

Founded Mr. Robin Hibu in 2016, Helping Hands is a charitable NGO dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities. The organization provides career counseling, legal aid, and support services, impacting marginalized communities across India. With national and international recognition, including UN Peace Medals, Helping Hands continues to drive meaningful social change through education and empowerment.