Advantage Assam 2.0: MSU, Assam Govt Sign MoUs for Global Jobs, Tech

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has inked two strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Assam to enhance employment opportunities and drive semiconductor innovation in the state. These agreements, signed at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure & Investment Summit 2025, mark a significant step toward transforming Assam into a global skills and technology hub.

The MoUs were formalized in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of MSU, and B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, signing the agreements. The event was also graced by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Medical Education & Research; Krishnendu Paul, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fishery, Public Works Roads; and Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam.

Key Initiatives Under the MoUs

Overseas Employment Hub: This initiative will equip Assam’s youth with globally relevant skills and create pathways for lucrative international career opportunities. By integrating advanced skill development programs, the hub aims to enhance global employability for Assamese youth.

Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Semiconductor Technology: Aligned with India’s Semiconductor Mission, this center will position Assam as a rising force in semiconductor research, manufacturing, and innovation. The CoE will foster industry-academia collaboration, skill development, and entrepreneurship in the semiconductor domain.

Transforming Assam into a Skilled and Technologically Advanced State

These initiatives underscore MSU’s commitment to developing a skilled, future-ready workforce through industry-integrated education. By fostering employment-driven skill development and technological innovation, MSU aims to contribute significantly to Assam’s economic growth and reinforce its position as a preferred destination for investment and industry expansion.

Advantage Assam is the state’s flagship investment and infrastructure summit, strategically positioning Assam as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia. Leveraging its rich resources, strategic location, and robust infrastructure, Assam is emerging as a leader in skill development and high-tech industries. Medhavi Skills University takes immense pride in being part of this transformative journey, dedicated to advancing education, employment, and innovation.

About Medhavi Group

Medhavi Group is a pioneering institution focused on skill development and industry-integrated education. Through Medhavi Foundation and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), the group has transformed the lives of over 2.2 lakh individuals across India. Medhavi Foundation, a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner, operates over 300 training centers, including 10+ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK). It is also empanelled with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a Third-Party Aggregator (TPA) under NAPS, collaborating with industry giants such as TCS, Emami, and Honda for CSR-driven skill programs.

MSU, established under the Medhavi Skills University Act, 2021, is India’s first university to fully integrate NEP 2020 in an industry-led format. Recognized as a Best Brand in Education by The Economic Times, MSU is among the youngest universities to have won medals at IndiaSkills 2024, representing Sikkim at the national level and preparing students for the prestigious WorldSkills Contest in France. Additionally, MSU is one of only four universities recognized as an “Awarding Body” by NCVET and is among the two universities approved by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) to offer Work-Integrated ITI (CTS) programs under the Flexi MoU Scheme.