MLA Monthly Salary in India 2023: State-wise Monthly Pay, Expenses, and Perks

MLA Monthly Salary in India: In the dynamic landscape of India's financial market, the compensation of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has experienced fluctuations over the years. However, a significant revision in MLA State-wise Monthly Salaries took place in 2023. This article aims to provide a comprehensive insight into the salaries, allowances, expenses, and benefits offered to MLAs in India.
MLA salaries in India have seen a remarkable 120% increase in recent times, reflecting changing economic conditions and requirements. Understanding the Average Monthly Salary of these elected representatives is crucial for the common citizen, given their vital role in the legislative process.
The MLA Monthly Salary exhibits state-wise variations, with some states offering more lucrative compensation than others. For instance, Telangana and Delhi stand out for providing the highest MLA salaries, while Tripura offers the lowest.
This article sheds light on the various components contributing to the MLA Salary, including Basic Pay and other allowances. By examining the All-State MLA Salary List for 2023, readers will gain a comprehensive understanding of the financial aspects related to elected representatives.
Analyzing this data will offer valuable insights into the financial commitments made by different state governments to their MLAs. Join us on this journey as we explore the detailed State-wise Monthly Salaries, Expenses, and Benefits of MLAs in India for the year 2023.
The salary of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in India is composed of several components, which are designed to provide them with various allowances and benefits. These components are as follows:
Monthly Salary: MLAs receive a fixed Monthly Salary of Rs. 60,000/-. This forms the basic income for their service.
Constituency Allowance: In addition to their salary, MLAs are granted a Constituency Allowance of Rs. 10,000/- per month. This allowance is meant to cover expenses related to their work within their respective constituencies.
Contingency Allowance: MLAs are provided a Contingency Allowance of Rs. 5,000/- per month. This allowance is meant to meet unforeseen expenses that may arise during their term.
Secretarial Allowance: MLAs are entitled to a Secretarial Allowance of Rs. 5,000/- per month. This allowance is used to maintain their offices and hire staff to assist with their legislative duties.
Conveyance Allowance: MLAs are reimbursed for their travel expenses through the Conveyance Allowance. This allowance is calculated based on the cost of 200 liters of petrol at the rate of Rs. 69.12 per liter (as of October 2014). For a month, this totals Rs. 13,824/-.
Telephone Facilities: MLAs are provided with telephone facilities for official use. They receive a monthly charge of Rs. 3,000/- for the Government telephone installed at their Hostel Residence at Dispur, and Rs. 2,500/- for the telephone installed at their residence in their home Constituency.
Sitting Allowances/Daily Allowances: During the period of Assembly Sessions and Committee Meetings, MLAs receive a Sitting Allowance of Rs. 2,000/- per day. This allowance compensates them for their daily expenses during these sessions.
Travelling Allowance (TA) and Travel Facilities: MLAs attending Parliament Sessions or meetings of Parliamentary Committees with official vehicles are entitled to various travel benefits. For travel by rail, they receive one free non-transferable First-class AC or Executive class train pass and one First-class and one Second-class fare. For air travel, they are provided with one and one-fourth air fare of the airlines they travel in. For travel by road using their own cars or private vehicles, they receive Rs. 16/- per km as Mileage Allowance.
Medical Facilities: MLAs and their families can avail of Medical Attendance and treatment in all Government Hospitals, Dispensaries, and other recognized Healthcare Facilities.
Family Pension: In the unfortunate event of an MLA's death, the widow/widower of the Member is entitled to a family pension. The pension is fixed at 50% of the amount of pension that the Ex-Member was entitled to draw at the time of his/her death, subject to a minimum of Rs. 3,000/- per month.
Please note that the figures mentioned here represent the average salary and allowances for MLAs in India as of 2023 and might vary slightly from state to state. Also, the information is based on data available up to September 2021, and there could have been changes or updates beyond that date.