Nearly 8 Lakh Students Enroll in AI Courses for 2024-25 Academic Session

Nearly 7,90,999 students from 4,538 schools have enrolled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses at the secondary level (Classes IX and X combined) for the academic session 2024-25. At the senior secondary level (Classes XI and XII combined), 50,343 students from 944 schools have chosen AI. These statistics were disclosed by Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, in a written response in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Emphasizing the importance of AI education, Chaudhary highlighted, "National Education Policy, 2020 stresses upon creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the key 21st-century skills. NEP 2020 recognises the role and importance of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

Since its introduction in CBSE-affiliated schools in 2019, AI has steadily gained traction. The CBSE offers AI as a 15-hour foundational module for Class VIII and as a skill subject for students in Classes IX to XII. Chaudhary explained: "The objective of the AI curriculum is to develop a readiness for understanding and appreciating Artificial Intelligence and its application in our lives."

The ministry also reported that out of the 30,373 CBSE-affiliated schools, 29,719 meet the IT infrastructure standards set by the CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, ensuring the effective delivery of AI and other IT-based courses.