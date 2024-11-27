Gaurav Gogoi’s written Submission in LS Reiterates ST Status to Assam’s Six Communities

Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi reiterates the matter of providing ST status to six ethnic communities of Assam in his written submission to Lok Sabha today (27th November). Six ethnic communities in Assam namely the Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, and Chutia Koch-Rajbongshi have been demanding their inclusion in the Central list of Scheduled Tribes. The demand is based on the argument that these communities possess the characteristics of Scheduled Tribes and face socioeconomic disadvantages.

The issue of providing ST status to these six communities has been one of the most accentuated political issues in Assam. This has often erupted protests and has had political implication. Recently, in September, the AKRSU (All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union) escalated a protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi to reaffirm their demand to include the six ethnic communities of Assam in the ST list. The protest was against Centre’s delay in the exercise. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has also approved their inclusion.

Notably, in 2019, on 8th January, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. This bill was aimed to amend the list of Scheduled Tribes of Assam, specifically to include the six ethnic communities. The passage of the bill in the parliament will pave the path for the fulfillment of the longstanding demand of the ethnic communities from Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi, in his written submission reaffirms the passage of the bill where he wrote—“The delay in the enactment of this crucial legislation has had a profound and negative impact on these marginalized communities. They continue to suffer from socio-economic disparities, discrimination, and lack of adequate representation. The recognition as Scheduled Tribes would have provided them with much-needed constitutional safeguards, affirmative action, and access to Government schemes and resource”.

“I urge the Government to prioritize this bill's passage and expedite the legislative process. The continued delay is causing immense hardship to these communities, and it is imperative to address their legitimate aspirations”—Gaurav Gogoi wrote.