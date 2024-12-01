Govt’s AI Push Boosts Rural Governance With Linguistic Inclusivity

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the Bhashini initiative, the government has launched transformative tools to revolutionize rural governance. Central to this effort is the Panchayati Raj Ministry’s eGramSwaraj portal, which leverages AI to function seamlessly in 22 Indian languages, breaking linguistic barriers and empowering grassroots-level administration.

The portal now supports regional and tribal languages like Bodo and Santhali, as well as Nepali, Maithili, Dogri, Sanskrit, and Urdu, among others. This inclusivity enhances panchayat operations by enabling streamlined planning, budgeting, and monitoring in local languages. According to a senior ministry official, the move ensures inclusive participation, better service delivery, and empowers panchayats to address region-specific needs effectively.

Furthering this initiative, the ministry is utilizing Bhashini’s Vaanianuvad, a voice-to-voice translation tool, for conferences and seminars. The tool allows content to be delivered in native languages, fostering seamless communication and accessibility. “This innovation not only promotes inclusivity but also counters the narrative of Hindi supremacy, reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowering all communities,” said the official.

At the recent national workshop for the People’s Plan Campaign 2024 — Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas, AI-powered tools from Bhashini facilitated live broadcasts in eight regional languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Telugu, marking a milestone in multilingual engagement.

Similarly, during the Panchayat Sammelan on Ease of Living: Enhancing Service Delivery at the Grassroots held in Hyderabad, live-streaming in 11 languages received overwhelming responses. The success was replicated at the Agra Sammelan last week, where proceedings were streamed in multiple languages.

“These efforts redefine communication within the panchayat system, enabling effective interaction and participation from diverse linguistic groups,” remarked another senior official.

The government’s push for linguistic inclusivity through AI has not only streamlined rural governance but also set a new benchmark for fostering inclusivity, ensuring that every voice, irrespective of language, is heard and valued.