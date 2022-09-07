NTA To Release NEET UG 2022 Results Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced that results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 will be released today. According to NTA, the score cards for candidates will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG 2022 exams were held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance test. NTA told that around 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG exams.
The entrance test for admissions to medical institutes was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India. Moreover, exams were also held in 14 cities abroad.
Earlier, NTA had released the NEET official answer key for all codes. Candidates were provided with the option to challenge any answer given in the key till September 2. NTA also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates apart from the provisional answer key.
Candidates can calculate an approximate score with the help of the OMR answer sheets and the provisional answer key.
It may be noted that NTA, from this year onwards, has removed age as a tie-breaker in case two candidates secure the same marks. This means that in case of a tie, NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in biology.
If the issue persists, the student gaining more marks in chemistry will be preferred. In case the tie is still not broken, the candidate with fewer incorrect answers will get the preference.