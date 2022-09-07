NTA To Release NEET UG 2022 Results Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced that results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 will be released today. According to NTA, the score cards for candidates will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 exams were held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance test. NTA told that around 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG exams.

The entrance test for admissions to medical institutes was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India. Moreover, exams were also held in 14 cities abroad.

Earlier, NTA had released the NEET official answer key for all codes. Candidates were provided with the option to challenge any answer given in the key till September 2. NTA also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates apart from the provisional answer key.