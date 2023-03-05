Ranoj Pegu Launches Apps to Accelerate Digitalisation System

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday launched three web-based applications in an attempt of the state government to accelerate digitalisation system.
Ranoj Pegu launched three apps today at the Samagra Shiksha Office in Kahilipara.
The names of the three web-based applications are:
Stock Monitoring System
ICT Monitoring System
Bill Tracking System
While launching the three apps, Pegu said that the state government is attempting to accelerate the digitalization system.
Speaking on the acceleration of digitalization system, he said, “All government schools will be distributed one Tablet each ahead of the new academic year.”
“Earlier, the records of distribution of various teaching materials were kept on pen and paper. However, from now onwards the app will help to monitor and keep records of the teaching items distributed across all school. This will help the materials to reach schools on time,” Pegu explained.
The Education Minister said that the government is making efforts to bring transparency in the departmental works.
The application ‘Bill Tracking System’ will help contractors, distributors to keep track of their bills.
Moreover, Pegu said that an application will be introduced for private schools to obtain permissions for their requirement in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.
Pegu asked the private schools to initiate admissions of Class 11, 12 students.
He further said that the Shiksha Setu application will monitor the attendance of students as well as teachers.
Speaking on Gunotsav, he said that the results will be declared by the end of March.
Last year, Ranoj Pegu had launched three apps at the office of the Director of Comprehensive Education Mission to solve problems of teachers through digital mode and to bring dynamism and transparency in the educational work of educational institutions in the state.
The apps were launched for improving the facilities of 26,000 contractual teachers and 9,000 state pool teachers.
According to sources, the education officers monitor the performance of contractual teachers through the app following which annual income were supposed to increased on the basis of their performance. The teachers could also do their own assessments through the app.
Another app was launched to improve the infrastructure of schools.
Pegu said that there are 46,000 schools in the state and in this app daily information on infrastructure, measures for infrastructure development will be updated.
Schools were inspected by ministers and cluster stars and based on the inspection data were entered into the app.
The system had a self-assignment of 50 marks and action was taken when the teacher's performance was poor during the inspection.
There provisions were also made for dismissal in case the performance was repeatedly poor.
Pegu warned the teachers and said, “'Everyone should follow the teacher's rules. There is still time, let's be corrected. Don't force us to make the final decision.”