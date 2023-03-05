Ranoj Pegu Launches Apps to Accelerate Digitalisation System

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday launched three web-based applications in an attempt of the state government to accelerate digitalisation system.

Ranoj Pegu launched three apps today at the Samagra Shiksha Office in Kahilipara.

The names of the three web-based applications are:

Stock Monitoring System

ICT Monitoring System

Bill Tracking System

While launching the three apps, Pegu said that the state government is attempting to accelerate the digitalization system.

Speaking on the acceleration of digitalization system, he said, “All government schools will be distributed one Tablet each ahead of the new academic year.”

“Earlier, the records of distribution of various teaching materials were kept on pen and paper. However, from now onwards the app will help to monitor and keep records of the teaching items distributed across all school. This will help the materials to reach schools on time,” Pegu explained.

The Education Minister said that the government is making efforts to bring transparency in the departmental works.

The application ‘Bill Tracking System’ will help contractors, distributors to keep track of their bills.

Moreover, Pegu said that an application will be introduced for private schools to obtain permissions for their requirement in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations.

Pegu asked the private schools to initiate admissions of Class 11, 12 students.

He further said that the Shiksha Setu application will monitor the attendance of students as well as teachers.

Speaking on Gunotsav, he said that the results will be declared by the end of March.