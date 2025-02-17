SPM IAS Academy Excels in APSC Results, Secures 83% of Total Posts

SPM IAS Academy, a premier coaching institute in Assam and the Northeast, has once again demonstrated its excellence by securing approximately 83% of the total posts in the recently announced Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) results. Out of 235 vacancies, a remarkable 194 candidates from the academy successfully cleared the examination, reinforcing the institution's standing as a leading center for civil service coaching.

Advertisment

The achievement was celebrated in a grand felicitation ceremony graced by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former Director General of Assam Police, who attended as the Chief Guest. Several distinguished former officers of the Indian Administrative Service were also present at the event.

The academy attributes its consistent success to the rigorous supervision and guidance of its esteemed faculty, including Mridul Mishra, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Satyajit Kumar. Their expertise and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping the success stories of aspiring civil servants.

Of the 194 successful candidates, 150 received full-time coaching from SPM IAS Academy, while 42 students benefited from the institution’s part-time education programs. This structured approach has played a pivotal role in ensuring high success rates year after year.

SPM IAS Academy has consistently delivered exceptional results in competitive examinations over the past three years. Its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier education and fostering a conducive learning environment has made it a trusted name in Assam’s educational landscape.

With this latest achievement, SPM IAS Academy continues to set new benchmarks in civil service coaching, reaffirming its position as a frontrunner in the region’s competitive exam training sector.