Bihar Police Uncovers OMR Sheets, NEET Admit Cards in PMCH Hostel

In a stunning revelation, Bihar police on Thursday discovered a large sum of cash, NEET PG admit cards, and OMR sheets from a hostel room at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), deepening suspicions about widespread irregularities in medical entrance exams.

The discovery follows a fire that broke out late Tuesday night in the Chanakya Hostel of PMCH, sparking panic before firefighters quickly brought it under control. No casualties were reported, but the aftermath revealed a troubling cache of half-burnt currency notes, substantial cash, NEET PG admit cards, and OMR answer sheets for the entrance exams. The room, which was meant to be vacated by Ajay Kumar, a former medical student, contained materials that point to potential malpractice in the examination system.

Kumar, who completed his postgraduate studies in 2023, has remained in the room despite multiple notices to vacate. Speculation has mounted that he may have been orchestrating a scheme where MBBS doctors appeared in place of actual candidates for NEET PG and UG exams, as well as MBBS internal assessments. This shocking discovery comes amid the ongoing investigation into the NEET UG paper leak scandal that has rocked Bihar, leading to multiple arrests and fueling allegations of deep-rooted corruption within the education system.

The fire, which raised alarms late Tuesday, was quickly contained, but the investigation unearthed even more troubling evidence: NEET UG admit cards, Aryabhatta Knowledge University OMR sheets, and approximately Rs 10 lakh in partially burnt currency notes. The authorities were left astounded by the scale of the fraud potentially linked to the ongoing paper leak scandal, which has seen protests across Bihar.

This incident also highlights the growing unrest among students, who have been protesting against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 70th Combined Competitive Exam (prelims) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The student protests, supported by various political parties, have called for the cancellation of the exam, with Bihar's Minister for Revenue and Land Reforms, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, pledging to cancel the exam if any irregularity is found.

The PMCH incident brings back into focus the pervasive issue of cheating and malpractice in the state's education system. The discovery of NEET UG admit cards and other exam-related documents in a fire-ravaged room raises serious questions about the integrity of medical admissions in Bihar. The room, which Kumar had continued to occupy despite having passed his exams over a year ago, is now at the center of the investigation.

Vidya Pati Choudhary, the principal of PMCH, confirmed the shocking find, stating that the room had been allocated to Ajay Kumar, who had failed multiple times in his postgraduate studies before eventually graduating. Choudhary added that the college had submitted a written complaint to the police and urged a thorough investigation into the matter.

Local authorities at the Pirbahore police station are currently waiting for the college to file an official FIR. The involvement of political connections in the case has fueled further speculation, particularly surrounding Kumar's alleged role in facilitating unfair practices within the examination process.

This discovery highlights the alarming extent of examination-related corruption in Bihar, which has been plagued by a series of leaks and irregularities. As investigations continue, the focus will likely shift to uncovering the larger network behind these malpractice schemes and the political forces that may have enabled them.

The shocking revelations from PMCH underline the urgent need for stronger safeguards to ensure the integrity of the education system and the fairness of competitive exams. With the discovery of incriminating evidence, the pressure is now on the authorities to ensure justice and restore public trust in Bihar's education system.