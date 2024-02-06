Top 10 Largest Navy Fleets In The World in 2024

Largest Navy Fleets In The World: Throughout history, countries have always wanted to be the best on the seas. From way back in ancient times to now, big powerful countries have tried to control the oceans. They've used their navies to shape history and show their strength. But things have changed over time. It's not just about having lots of ships anymore. There's more to it than that.

Back in World War II, the United States had the biggest navy ever seen. They had over 6,700 ships! That was a massive fleet and showed how strong they were on the seas. But as time went on, people started to care more about the quality of ships than just how many there were.