Tragic Suicide of College Girl Rocks Assam's Dibrugarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, a college girl, who had recently appeared in the Higher Secondary Examination 2024, has tragically taken her own life. The distressing event unfolded at Nandalal Borgohain City College in Dibrugarh, where the body of the young student was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan within the college hostel premises.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl, hailing from Romai village in Dibrugarh district of Assam and pursuing studies in the Arts stream, may have resorted to suicide due to purported dissatisfaction with her academic performance in the HS examination 2024.
The grim discovery prompted swift action from authorities, with the police recovering the body in the presence of the district magistrate. Subsequently, the body was dispatched for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the tragic demise.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and underscores the urgent need for enhanced mental health support and academic guidance for students navigating the pressures of examinations and academic expectations.
The results for the Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024 were declared on Thursday at 9 am by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with 2,42,794 students passing the examination.