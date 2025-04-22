UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result Declared, 1009 Clear Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), bringing the 2024 recruitment cycle to a close. The selection process included the written examination held in September 2024, followed by the personality tests and interviews conducted between January and April 2025.

Shakti Dubey from Varanasi has secured the first rank, emerging as the all-India topper of the UPSC CSE 2024. She is followed by Harshita Goyal, a Chartered Accountant originally from Vadodara and currently residing in Haryana, who claimed the second rank. The third rank was secured by Dongre Archit Parag. The top 25 candidates represent a mix of academic backgrounds and geographic diversity.

A total of 1009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B Central Services. The final service allocation will depend on the candidate’s rank, service preference, and available vacancies, in accordance with service rules.

The category-wise breakup of selected candidates is as follows: 335 from the General category, 109 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 318 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 from Scheduled Tribes (ST). Additionally, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities have also been recommended for appointments under the PwBD category.

UPSC has also maintained a reserve list of 230 candidates. The candidature of 241 individuals has been kept provisional pending the submission of essential documents, while one result has been withheld.

A total of 1129 vacancies were reported by the Central Government for this cycle, including 50 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. Final appointments will be made based on these reported vacancies.

To assist candidates with post-result queries, UPSC has set up a Facilitation Counter at its office in Dholpur House, New Delhi. Candidates can approach the counter on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM. Moreover, the marks of all candidates will be published on the official UPSC website within 15 days of the result announcement.

Candidates can view their results by visiting upsc.gov.in, clicking on the relevant link for the final result, and downloading the PDF containing the list of selected candidates.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination continues to stand as the most competitive and esteemed examination in the country, selecting individuals who will go on to serve in key administrative roles across the nation.