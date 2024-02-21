WhatsApp Group Used For Question Paper Exchange; Hailakandi Student Nabbed

Hailakandi Police in Assam on Wednesday detained a student after an alleged question paper leak incident during the ongoing higher secondary examination.
As per reports, the Modern Indian Language (Bengali) question paper was leaked by the student over WhatsApp after the examination commenced.
About 40 minutes into the exam, the question paper along with answers was reportedly leaked over WhatsApp, after which the police took strong action and detained the individual.
A mobile phone was also seized from the apprehended student, which he had somehow managed to sneak into the exam center.
According to the information received, the exchange of question papers and answers was going on in a WhatsApp group named 'HSSC'. The group had 10 members in it.
In the aftermath of the incident, an investigation has been launched into it. More details are awaited.
The question paper leak comes after the government introduced a bill with stringent measures included to reduce malpractices during examinations, during the Budget session of the Assam assembly.
On the very first day of the Budget session, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled the Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024.
The provisions of the bill apply to all government-conducted examinations including Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, Gauhati High Court examinations, State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) direct recruitment for Grade III and Grade IV examinations, etc.
Moreover, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations, and others will also come under the ambit of the provisions of the bill.
Earlier in January this year, the Assam cabinet had approved the said bill.