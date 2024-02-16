Why Should You Register Your Mobile Number with Aadhaar?

Register Your Mobile Number with Aadhaar: Registering your mobile number with Aadhaar is essential as it facilitates access to Aadhaar Online Services. These services require both your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number for logging in securely. The registered mobile number plays a crucial role in authenticating your identity through the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to it.

How to Add/Update Your Mobile Number to Aadhaar?

If you didn't provide your mobile number during the Aadhaar enrollment process, you can add or update it by visiting a Permanent Enrolment Centre. Here, officials will assist you in registering your mobile number with your Aadhaar to ensure seamless access to services.

How to Verify If Your Mobile Number Is Linked to Aadhaar

Verifying whether your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar is a straightforward process:

Navigate to the official UIDAI portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile Input your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and the Captcha code displayed on the page. After entering the required information, proceed to submit it. If the mobile number provided is linked to your Aadhaar, you will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) via SMS from UIDAI on that mobile number. Ensure that your mobile network is active and the connection remains stable. Enter the OTP received and proceed to submit it. Upon successful verification, a message confirming the linking of your mobile number with Aadhaar will be displayed.

Verifying and updating your mobile number with Aadhaar is crucial for accessing Aadhaar services conveniently and securely while ensuring the integrity of your personal information.